Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.55. 1,394,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,051,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $137,623.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,699.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 215.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 270,794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 92,508 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

