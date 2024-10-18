Joule Financial LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.12. 650,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.48 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.