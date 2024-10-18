Joule Financial LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Aflac Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $113.99. 279,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,469. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

