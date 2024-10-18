Joule Financial LLC Sells 304 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Joule Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 200.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 851,313 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,944. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $147.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

