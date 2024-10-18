JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). 520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.74 ($0.01).

JPEL Private Equity Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £160,859.50, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.37.

About JPEL Private Equity

(Get Free Report)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPEL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPEL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.