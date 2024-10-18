JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $134.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.47% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.
Steel Dynamics Price Performance
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,891,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,768,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,532 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
