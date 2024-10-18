JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,473,000 after buying an additional 174,473 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,637,000 after buying an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 331,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,721. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

