JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPRE traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $51.08. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

