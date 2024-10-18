JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.