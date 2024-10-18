Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells £20,470 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,900 ($116.22), for a total transaction of £20,470 ($26,730.22).

Bradley Leonard Ormsby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 4 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £110 ($143.64) per share, with a total value of £440 ($574.56).

Judges Scientific Price Performance

JDG stock traded down GBX 125 ($1.63) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,875 ($115.89). The company had a trading volume of 14,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,125. The firm has a market capitalization of £589.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,712.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of £101.24 and a 200 day moving average of £105.35. Judges Scientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,722 ($100.84) and a fifty-two week high of £122.50 ($159.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71.

Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 29.70 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,130.89%.

JDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($159.70) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £124 ($161.92) price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

