Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $670,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Kadant by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kadant by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KAI traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.21 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.66 and its 200 day moving average is $304.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

