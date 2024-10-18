Kava Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $389.71 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Kava has a market capitalization of $389.71 million and $9.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00040638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.