Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.43. Kennametal shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 133,423 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMT. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,371,000 after acquiring an additional 305,542 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,051,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Kennametal by 85.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

