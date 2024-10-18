Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE KW opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 59.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -24.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

