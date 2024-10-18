Kooth (LON:KOO) Shares Down 15.1% – Time to Sell?

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) traded down 15.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.15). 268,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 56,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.71).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.57) target price on shares of Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.70) price target on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £87.55 million, a PE ratio of 2,342.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 315.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 302.20.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

