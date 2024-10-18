Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KOPN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

KOPN stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.60. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 131.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Kopin by 10.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

