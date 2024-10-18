Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,360 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

AMD opened at $156.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.