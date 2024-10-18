Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 103,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.