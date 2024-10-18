Kozak & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

