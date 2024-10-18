Kozak & Associates Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 176,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 15,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.