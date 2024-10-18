Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,767,540 shares during the quarter. Weibo makes up approximately 0.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth $194,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 56.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 261,180 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 55.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 64.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 511,248 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

