Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $60.12 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050,091 shares during the period. PDD makes up approximately 50.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $60,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PDD by 3,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

