Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 4,668 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 153.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 245,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 148,988 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 121.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $13,193,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 17,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $106.45.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

View Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.