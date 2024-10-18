Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $33,820.80 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $33,820.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,801.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $60,575.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $29,972.60.

On Thursday, August 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 360.29 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

