Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Get Kroger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 191.3% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.