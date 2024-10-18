L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at Truist Financial

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average of $225.53. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $169.55 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

