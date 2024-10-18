Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. RLI accounts for 0.8% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 45.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RLI. Wolfe Research began coverage on RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RLI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

RLI Stock Down 0.4 %

RLI stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.48. 15,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average is $146.63. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $164.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

