Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials accounts for about 2.9% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of CSW Industrials worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after buying an additional 340,904 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,499,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 956.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,595,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.53. 23,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,303. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.34. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.27 and a 1-year high of $398.80. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSWI. CL King began coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

