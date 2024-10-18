LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCNB were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231,035 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter worth $231,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 10.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $15.49 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $219.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

