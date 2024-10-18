Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Outlook for Biohaven Q3 Earnings

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.84) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($8.82) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biohaven’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

NYSE BHVN opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.31. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92).

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

