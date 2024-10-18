LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $798.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. CWM LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

