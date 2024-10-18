Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after buying an additional 1,730,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,572,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

