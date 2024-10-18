LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 1,222 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 159,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

