LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $287.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.54 and a 200-day moving average of $267.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

