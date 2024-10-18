LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 293,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 496,455 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN opened at $27.16 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

