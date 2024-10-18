LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

