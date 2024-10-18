LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $226.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

