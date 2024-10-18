LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 863 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

