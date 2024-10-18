Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) CEO Sells $40,500.00 in Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,629.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $53,250.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $57,650.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $22.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell University bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.