Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Up 6.5% – Still a Buy?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.14. 1,554,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,367,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXRX shares. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading

