Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 745,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,656,799.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,638,813 shares in the company, valued at $52,169,333.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 745,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,656,799.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

