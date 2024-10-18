Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 1,637,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,335,166.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 745,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,656,799.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

