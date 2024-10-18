Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CFO Erik Weaver Sells 4,662 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Life Time Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LTH opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

