Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) CFO Erik Weaver Sells 4,662 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Life Time Group Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:LTH opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
