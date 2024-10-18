Lindsell Train Ltd Has $559.36 Million Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Lindsell Train Ltd lowered its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,521,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,247 shares during the quarter. TKO Group makes up approximately 12.6% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 2.65% of TKO Group worth $559,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TKO Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in TKO Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in TKO Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in TKO Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $129.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

