Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives $265.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,100 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $217,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after purchasing an additional 493,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,178,000 after buying an additional 463,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $281.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.58. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.