Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 1,458.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,129 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,901.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2,688.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

LUMN stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.