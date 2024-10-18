Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Get Lyft alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $13.77. 1,229,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,871,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $81,943.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $50,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,068. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,664 shares of company stock valued at $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.