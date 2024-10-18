M3 Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.21. 1,294,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,594. The firm has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

