M3 Advisory Group LLC Buys 427 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 377,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 257,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.40. 68,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,305. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day moving average is $224.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $242.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

