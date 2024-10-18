M3 Advisory Group LLC Buys 530 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. 323,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.